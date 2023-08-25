Danish government to present draft law making it illegal to burn the Quran or other religious texts

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish government will propose a law that would make it illegal to desecrate any holy book in Denmark. A recent string of public desecrations of the Quran by a handful of anti-Islam activists has sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries. Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said Friday the center-right government wants to extend a ban on flag burning by “prohibiting improper treatment of objects of significant religious significance to a religious community.” Denmark’s government has repeatedly distanced itself from the desecrations, but has insisted that freedom of expression is one of the most important values in Danish society.

