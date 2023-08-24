Montana man sentenced to federal prison for threatening to kill US Sen. Jon Tester

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Kevin Patrick Smith pleaded guilty in April to making threats in voice messages left at the Democratic lawmaker’s office in Kalispell. He was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge. Prosecutors say Smith made the threats because he was upset with Tester’s political decisions. Smith made phone calls to Tester’s office in late January. The FBI contacted Smith and told him to stop, but the threatening calls resumed 10 days later. Smith was arrested in late February.

