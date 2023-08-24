King Charles and Camilla to make up postponed state visit to France in September

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France in September, after their planned state visit in March was postponed amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms. The couple had planned to tour Paris and Bordeaux in March as part of their international debut. But the trip was shelved after violent nationwide protests rocked France. Germany, which was originally intended to be the second leg of the journey, became the royals’ first destination instead. Palace officials say a state visit to France will now take place from Sept. 20 to 22. Officials say the visit “will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France.”

