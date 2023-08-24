Hospital services in the UK come to a standstill as thousands of senior doctors strike again

LONDON (AP) — Hospital care across England is coming to a standstill as senior doctors launch another 48-hour strike amid an ongoing dispute over pay. Thousands of hospital doctors are walking out and say they will only provide emergency care, and the National Health Service warned patients to expect major disruption during the two-day strike. Thursday’s action is the latest in a series of strikes staged by doctors, nurses and other clinical staff in recent months. They are part of a wave of disruptive industrial action by public sector workers to demand better pay amid the U.K.‘s cost-of-living crisis. The British Medical Association, the doctors’ union, vowed to strike again in coming months until the government offers better pay.

