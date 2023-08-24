Gun control already ruled out, Tennessee GOP lawmakers hit impasse in session after school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers have hit an impasse just a few days into a special session sparked by a deadly school shooting in March. The Senate’s decision Thursday to adjourn until Monday leaves little certainty about what lawmakers might ultimately pass. However, they have all but guaranteed it won’t be any significant gun control change. Meanwhile, the House is continuing to churn through a full slate of other proposals, and the Senate hasn’t promised to take any of those up. Senate Speaker Randy McNally told reporters Thursday that senators will consider any bills the House may amend but held off from promising to making a compromise with the other chamber.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

