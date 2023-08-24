Grand jury declines to indict officer in fatal Kentucky police shooting of armed Black man

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A grand jury in Kentucky has declined to indict a police officer in the fatal shooting of an armed Black man during a standoff. News outlets cited a grand jury report and attorneys in reporting the development Thursday. They said state police presented evidence about the fatal shooting last year of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke and the grand jury opted not to indict Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton. State police said previously that preliminary information indicated officers responded to a report of a suicidal person with a firearm and that Horton fired after LaDuke brandished two firearms. LaDuke’s family has said police escalated the situation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.