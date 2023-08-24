Fall books: Britney and Barbra’s memoirs are among major releases, but political books are fewer

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump are the most likely nominees for the 2024 presidential election, but you won’t see many new books about either this fall. A Barnes & Noble official says there’s “an exhaustion of interest” in political titles right now, even in books about Trump, Biden’s immediate predecessor in the White House. But there will be plenty of topical books, among them two first-hand takes on two of the business world’s most contentious figures: Walter Isaacson’s “Elon Musk” and Michael Lewis’ “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon,” about the disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

