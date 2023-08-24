Backers blast approved ballot language for Ohio’s fall abortion amendment as misleading

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Ballot Board has approved language for a fall abortion measure that Democrats and the issue’s backers are criticizing as inaccurate. Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights is considering litigation. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, an abortion opponent, developed the language. It changes the word “fetus” to “unborn child,” and suggests that the amendment would prohibit citizens from limiting abortion access when it would actually limit the government from doing so. Ohio Right to Life’s president said he likes the language. The abortion measure will be November’s Issue 1. A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana will be Issue 2.

