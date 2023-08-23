Petroleum asphalt remains in Yellowstone River, even after cleanup from train derailment
By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
REED POINT, Mont. (AP) — Two months after a railroad bridge collapse sent carloads of hazardous oil products plunging into Montana’s Yellowstone River, the cleanup workers are gone and a mess remains. Thick mats of tarry asphalt still cover portions of sandbars following the June 24 spill. It happened along a stretch of the Yellowstone relied on by farmers to irrigate crops and that’s popular among anglers and recreationists. Almost half the 48,000 gallons of asphalt that spilled has not been recovered. Officials say dropping water levels are making it too hard to remove efficiently and without further damage to the river.