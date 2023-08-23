Nicaraguan government bans Jesuit order and says all its property will be confiscated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua’s government has declared the Jesuit religious order illegal, and ordered the confiscation of all its property. The move comes a week after the government of President Daniel Ortega confiscated the prestigious Jesuit-run University of Central America in Nicaragua, arguing it was a “center of terrorism.” The confiscation order published Wednesday claimed the Jesuits had failed to comply with tax reporting. It was the latest in a series of increasingly authoritarian actions by the government against the Catholic Church and opposition figures. The Jesuit order, known as the Society of Jesus, has condemned the measures.

