New York golfer charged with animal cruelty after goose killed with golf club
By JULIE WALKER and KAREN MATTHEWS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Officials in New York say a golfer beat a goose to death with a golf club in a misguided attempt to put it out of its misery. The golfer was arrested on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge last week at the Putnam County Golf Course in Mahopac. Chief Ken Ross of the county’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals described the episode Wednesday. He says the goose was hit by a golf ball. But a veterinarian who examined the animal’s remains said it likely would’ve survived the strike. The golfer will be arraigned Sept. 12.