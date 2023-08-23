Minnesota names first Black chief justice of state Supreme Court, Natalie Hudson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has promoted Natalie Hudson to chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. When she assumes the post this fall, Hudson will be the first Black person to lead the state’s highest court. Hudson was appointed associate justice in 2015 after serving on the Minnesota Court of Appeals for 13 years. She’ll lead the high court when the current chief justice retires in October. Walz also appointed his former general counsel, Karl Procaccini, to fill Hudson’s spot as associate justice. Procaccini previously served as the top lawyer in the governor’s office, where his work included the state’s response to COVID-19.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.