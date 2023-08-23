Lebanese army helicopter crashes near Beirut killing 2 crew members and injuring 1

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army says an army helicopter crashed during a training mission in a forest east of Beirut, killing two crew members and injuring one. The army, in a terse statement, said the helicopter crashed Wednesday night near the mountain town of Hammana. It gave no further details. Lebanon is in the grips of the worst economic crisis in its modern history and the army has been severely affected. The nearly four-year meltdown is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s ruling class. The economic meltdown is putting unprecedented pressure on the U.S.-backed army’s operational abilities, wiping out soldiers’ salaries and wrecking morale.

