Australian prosecutors drop case against actor Amber Heard over pet Yorkshire terriers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian prosecutors have dropped a potential criminal case against American actor Amber Heard over allegations that she lied to a court about how her Yorkshire terriers came to be smuggled into Australia eight years ago. Heard and her then-husband Johnny Depp became embroiled in a high-profile biosecurity controversy in 2015 when she brought her pets to Australia’s Gold Coast, where Depp was filming the fifth movie in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series. Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, a biosecurity watchdog, said Wednesday that the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions had decided against prosecuting Heard for allegedly feigning ignorance about the nation’s strict quarantine regulations.

