3 small Palestinian villages emptied out this summer. Residents blame Israeli settler attacks

AL-QABUN, West Bank (AP) — United Nations monitors say three small Palestinian herding villages have emptied out over the past four months, with residents blaming mounting violence by Israeli settlers. The most recent departures took place in al-Qabun, a Bedouin village in the heart of the occupied West Bank that once had 89 residents. For Palestinians, the recent wave of evacuations is emblematic of a new stage in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as settlers use shepherding as a tool to seize land with little effort. U.N. officials warn the trend is changing the map of the West Bank and entrenching unauthorized outposts.

