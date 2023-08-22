US Coast Guard rescues man stranded for 3 days on an island in the Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a 64-year-old man spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas until being rescued. Aircrews had spotted flares being fired near a disabled sailboat. A crew from Air Station Miami dropped food, water and a radio to communicate with the man. A Coast Guard cutter rescued the man Friday. The Coast Guard says the man was in good health. An officer says it’s a perfect example of why boaters need to have the proper equipment on their vessels.

