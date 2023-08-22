State Department renews ban on use of US passports for travel to North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is extending for another year a ban on the use of U.S. passports for travel to North Korea. The State Department announced the ban’s renewal on Tuesday. The ban was imposed in 2017 by the Trump administration after the death of American student Otto Warmbier, who suffered grievous and ultimately fatal injuries while in North Korean custody. It has been renewed every year since. The latest extension comes as tensions with North Korea are rising over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and the uncertain status of Travis King, a U.S. service member who last month entered the country.

