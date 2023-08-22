Iran unveils armed drone resembling America’s MQ-9 Reaper and says it could potentially reach Israel

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a drone resembling America’s armed MQ-9 Reaper, claiming that the aircraft is capable of staying airborne for 24 hours and has the range to reach the country’s archenemy Israel. The state-run IRNA news agency published a photograph of the drone, called the Mohajer-10, on display on Tuesday. “Mohajer” means “immigrant” in Farsi and has been a drone line manufactured by the Islamic Republic since 1985. Iran has in the past captured U.S. drones or pieces of them, but there’s no evidence that Iran has taken a General Atomics’ Reaper. North Korea in July showed off drones mirroring the Reaper, possibly designed from publicly available information about the aircraft.

By NASSER KARIMI and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

