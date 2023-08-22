Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Iran unveils armed drone resembling America’s MQ-9 Reaper and says it could potentially reach Israel

By
Published 3:53 am

By NASSER KARIMI and JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a drone resembling America’s armed MQ-9 Reaper, claiming that the aircraft is capable of staying airborne for 24 hours and has the range to reach the country’s archenemy Israel. The state-run IRNA news agency published a photograph of the drone, called the Mohajer-10, on display on Tuesday. “Mohajer” means “immigrant” in Farsi and has been a drone line manufactured by the Islamic Republic since 1985. Iran has in the past captured U.S. drones or pieces of them, but there’s no evidence that Iran has taken a General Atomics’ Reaper. North Korea in July showed off drones mirroring the Reaper, possibly designed from publicly available information about the aircraft.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content