Chinese-backed port project in Peru to be the ‘gateway from South America to Asia,’ official says

CHANCAY, Peru (AP) — Dozens of cranes lift blocks weighing several tons and drop them to compact the soil of a roughly one-square-mile area on Peru’s Pacific coast, part of China’s most ambitious port project in Latin America designed to facilitate trade between the regions. The port of Chancay, 60 kilometers north of the Peruvian capital, will be “the gateway from South America to Asia,” said Mario de las Casas, institutional affairs manager of COSCO Shipping, a Chinese state-owned company that is the majority owner of the project. De las Casas said the $1.3 billion project will offer a direct route to China with a travel time reduction for ships of 10 days.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.