At March on Washington’s 60th anniversary, leaders seek energy of original movement for civil rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sixty years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. issued his resounding call for racial harmony that set off decades of push and pull toward progress. The historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom remains a marker by which progress is measured. But that progress — namely civil and voting rights legislation passed in the mid-1960s — teeters precariously on the edge of partisanship. On Saturday, civil rights leaders and their allies mark 60 years since the original March on Washington, and they hope to recapture the spark that forever changed America.

