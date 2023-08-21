Prosecutor asks judge to throw out charges against Black truck driver mauled by police dog in Ohio

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio is asking a judge to dismiss charges, at least for now, against a Black truck driver who was bitten by a police dog while he was surrendering along a highway last month. A prosecuting attorney in Ross County says in a motion filed Thursday that “there is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt,” that Jadarrius Rose’s operation of his truck caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to people or property. Prosecutors indicated they may want to refile charges later. Rose’s defense lawyer isn’t commenting about the prosecution’s motion to dismiss.

