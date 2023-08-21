North Korea may try to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days after its earlier failure

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says North Korea has told it of a plan to launch a satellite in the coming days in what may be its second attempt to put a military spy satellite into orbit. Japan’s coast guard issued safety warnings for vessels in maritime zones that might be affected. It says North Korean authorities notified it about a plan to launch a satellite from Aug. 24 and the end of Aug. 30. The North’s reported launch plan comes a day after the U.S. and South Korean militaries kicked off annual military exercises that North Korea has called a rehearsal for invasion. South Korea retrieved wreckage from the earlier North Korean launch and concluded the satellite wasn’t sophisticated enough to conduct military reconnaissance from space.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.