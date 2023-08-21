Haiti and Dominican Republic warn of floods and landslides as Tropical Storm Franklin nears

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin is churning through the Caribbean Sea as authorities in Haiti and the Dominican Republic warn residents to prepare for floods and landslides. The storm was centered 275 miles south of the Dominican Republic at midafternoon Monday and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It was moving west at 4 mph but forecast to make a sharp turn north by early Tuesday toward Hispaniola, the island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Franklin is expected to strengthen before making landfall on the island late Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is of great concern to Haiti, where severe erosion often leads to deadly floods.

