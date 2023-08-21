Greece hosts meeting of several Balkan leaders; Ukraine’s Zelenskyy also will attend

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leaders of several Balkan countries are gathering in the Greek capital of Athens along with top European Union officials to discuss the region’s European future. Officials say Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join them later on Monday, following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Mitsotakis was to host an informal dinner Monday evening for the top officials from nine Balkan nations as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel. A notable absence is Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. Relations between Greece and its northwestern neighbor have soured over the jailing of ethnic Greek minority leader Fredi Beleri in Albania.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.