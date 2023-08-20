England’s Lionesses heralded as ‘game changers’ back home despite loss to Spain in World Cup final

LONDON (AP) — The wait for a World Cup title goes on for England but the Lionesses have still been heralded as game changers back home after their loss to Spain in Sunday’s final in Australia. King Charles III, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a host of other politicians, royals and celebrities have praised the England players on social media following a 1-0 loss in the Women’s World Cup final. Prince William wrote: “Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come.”

