Vegetation fires break out in Lompoc and New Cuyama as Hurricane Hilary brings heavy winds

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Vegetation fires broke out in Lompoc and New Cuyama Saturday afternoon as Hurricane Hilary brings heavy winds to the Central Coast.

The vegetation fire in Lompoc was reported at the 5000 block of Hapgood Road on Highway 246 that goes to and from Lompoc and Buellton, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

Safechuck says, residents in the area were evacuated in order to take down the fire. It currently stands at 10% percent contained and burned one acre with a potential of 10 acres after containment.

The "Hapgood" fire was reported at approximately 12:39 p.m.

https://twitter.com/SBCFireInfo/status/1692996870493057397

SB County Fire diverted their resources over to New Cuyama, which was reported over an hour later. Safechuck says, an six Air Support Unit supplying with tanks are responding to the brush fire.



AlertCalifornia cameras show heavy smoke and winds coming from the area.

The fire in New Cuyama dubbed the "Pant Incident" fire has burned 50 acres. There's no word yet on containment levels.

According to Safechuck, evacuation orders are being placed from Aliso Road to Wasioja Road.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information comes in.

