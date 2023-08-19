Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso shot near campus, recovering in hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A statement from Ohio State’s wrestling coach says two-time Big Ten champion Sammy Sasso has been shot in Columbus. The statement says Sasso is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Columbus Dispatch reports that police said a call came in around 8:30 p.m. Friday for a shooting near the University District. Sasso was reportedly found in an alley and taken to a hospital in serious condition. Ryan says Sasso continues to be monitored at the hospital. Sasso is a two-time NCAA runner-up.

