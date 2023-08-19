Hope is hard to let go after Maui fire, as odds wane over reuniting with still-missing loved ones

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — As days turn into weeks, the odds are growing longer for families hoping to be reunited with missing loved ones after a fire swept across Hawaii’s town of Lahaina. But some remain undeterred as they continue their search for those still unaccounted for. Maui resident Kevin Baclig says he’s not ready to give up looking for his wife and in-laws, while Leona Castillo hopes to soon hear from her son. She hopes he was able to outrun the fire. The list of the missing has dwindled over the days, as loved ones reunite with other loved ones and as authorities identify more remains.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.