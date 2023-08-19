1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in eastern Washington state has destroyed at least 185 structures, closed a major highway and left one person dead. The blaze began shortly after midday Friday on the west side of Medical Lake, a town west of Spokane. A Washington State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson says the fire grew to nearly 15 square miles by Saturday morning, with zero containment. The burned structures were a mix of homes and outbuildings. Spokesperson Isabelle Hoygaard said Saturday that evacuations were ordered for the community as winds blew the flames south. The fire burned through the south side of the town and then jumped Interstate 90 on Friday night, forcing its closure.

