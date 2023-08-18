Russia shuts down human rights group that preserved the legacy of Nobel laureate Andrei Sakharov

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Russian court has ordered the liquidation of a human rights organization that preserved the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, in the latest move in a widespread crackdown on dissent. Sakharov, who died in 1989, was a key figure in developing the Soviet Union’s hydrogen bomb program but later become renowned for his activism in promoting human rights and freedom of conscience. He was awarded the Nobel prize in 1975 but was not allowed to travel to Norway to receive it. The organization founded in his honor operated the Sakharov Center museum and archives in Moscow, which authorities closed earlier this year. Independent journalists, critics, activists and opposition figures have come under increasing pressure from the government in recent years.

