Residents of east Washington community flee amid fast-moving wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire has prompted the evacuation of residents in and around the eastern Washington community of Medical Lake. The state fire marshal’s office says the Gray Fire began around noon Friday and was burning in grass, timber and wheat. The agency says the fire was threatening homes, a hospital, and the community of Medical Lake, which is near Spokane. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said on social media Friday evening that the fire had jumped Interstate 90, causing a stretch of that route to be closed near the community of Four Lakes.

