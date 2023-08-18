No death penalty for a Utah mom accused of killing her husband, then writing a kid book about death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against a Utah mother who’s accused of killing her husband, then writing a children’s book about coping with grief. Prosecutors accuse 33-year-old Kouri Richins of poisoning 39-year-old Eric Richins by slipping five times the lethal dose of fentanyl into a cocktail. After her husband’s death, the mother of three self-published a children’s book titled “Are You with Me?” about a deceased father wearing angel wings who watched over his sons. Prosecutors said Friday they decided not to seek the death penalty after conferring with Eric Richins’ relatives.

