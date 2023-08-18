Italian police arrest Dutch man, 21, over the stabbing deaths of his father and a family friend

MILAN (AP) — Italian police have arrested a 21-year-old Dutch man suspected in the stabbing death of his father and a family friend in the countryside near the French border. An official from the Carabinieri paramilitary police force confirmed the arrest. Italian media said the suspect was found hiding in the woods near where the attack occurred in the Cuneo province of Piedmont. He has been transported to the city of Cuneo aboard an ambulance.

