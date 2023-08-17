Out-of-control wildfire scorches Spain’s Tenerife island, affecting thousands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Officials say a wildfire is burning out of control through the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, affecting nearly 8,000 people who have been evacuated or ordered to stay indoors. Canary Islands Regional President Fernando Clavijo said Thursday the blaze, which has scorched 2,600 hectares, or 6,400 acres, is one of the most complicated fires on the islands in years. Hundreds of firefighters and members of the Spanish army are tackling the blaze in the north of the island which is a key tourist destination. The island’s main town, Santa Cruz, is 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from the flames.

