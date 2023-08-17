Execution set for Florida man convicted of killing two women he met at beach bars in 1996

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted of killing two women he met at beach bars in the Florida Panhandle in 1996 is set to be executed. Michael Duane Zack III is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. under a death warrant signed Thursday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s the sixth execution scheduled in Florida this year after a break dating back to 2019. The execution would also be the eighth under DeSantis, a far slower pace than recent Florida governors. DeSantis has made tougher, more far-reaching death penalty laws an issue in his presidential campaign.

