Connecticut official continues mayoral campaign despite facing charges in Jan. 6 case

DERBY, Connecticut (AP) — A Connecticut alderman and mayoral candidate is pressing ahead with his campaign after being charged this week by federal prosecutors with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Gino DiGiovanni Jr. was arraigned Tuesday on four federal misdemeanor charges. He told reporters outside the courthouse that he did nothing wrong. He later posted photos of himself campaigning door to door and wrote that “after a long day I’m still here for Derby.” He was recently endorsed by the local Republican town committee and is challenging a three-term Republican mayor.

