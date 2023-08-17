Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia

Authorities in Georgia are investigating threats made against the grand jurors who indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 allies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that it’s working to track down the origin of the threats with assistance from other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. A grand jury in Fulton County on Monday handed down a 41-count indictment charging Trump and others with conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. The names of the grand jurors were included in the indictment, which is a public record. The sheriff’s office said it takes any threat to members of the grand jury seriously.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.