2 deaths suspected in the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say two people may have died and temperature records have been broken in a Pacific Northwest heat wave. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner in Portland, Oregon, says it’s investigating the deaths of two people this week that may have been caused by heat. The National Weather Service in the city says the daily high temperature Monday of 108 degrees Fahrenheit broke the previous daily record of 102 F. Officials say one death was reported Monday and that the second death occurred Tuesday. That death was reported by a Portland hospital. Further tests will determine if the deaths are officially related to the heat.

