Ada Deer, influential Native American leader from Wisconsin, dies at 88

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An esteemed Native American leader who was the first woman to lead the Bureau of Indian Affairs has died. Ada Deer died Tuesday evening of natural causes at age 88. Her godson, who is also the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, confirmed the news Wednesday. Deer was born on the Menominee reservation in Keshena, Wisconsin, in 1935. She was influential in repealing policies that took away federal recognition for Native American tribes. She narrowly lost a bid for U.S. Congress in 1992. In 2019, she was inducted into the National Native American Hall of Fame. Her 88th birthday was declared Ada Deer Day in Wisconsin by Gov. Tony Evers.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

