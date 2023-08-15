The EPA is rejecting calls for tougher regulation of big livestock farms. It’s promising more study

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration is rejecting a plea from environmentalists to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that release manure and other pollutants into waterways. The Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that it needs to further study the biggest U.S. animal operations, which hold thousands of hogs, chickens and cattle. EPA hasn’t updated its rules since 2008 and environmentalists say they’re too weak. EPA says instead it will look further into how well current regulations working, as well as technologies that could reduce the pollution.

