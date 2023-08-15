Poland showcases military might in a parade as war rages in neighboring Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has held a military parade to showcase its state-of-the-art weapons and defense systems, as war rages in neighboring Ukraine and ahead of parliamentary elections Oct. 15. The NATO country staged the parade in its capital Tuesday. Crowds gathered in scorching temperatures expected to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit to see U.S.-made Abrams tanks, HIMARS mobile artillery systems and Patriot missile systems, as well as South Korean FA-50 fighter jets and K9 howitzers. Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Poland’s right-wing government has spent more than $16 billion on tanks, missile interceptor systems and fighter jets.

