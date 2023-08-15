Pakistan anti-graft court allows questioning of deputy at Imran Khan’s party amid political turmoil

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s anti-graft tribunal in the eastern city of Lahore has allowed authorities to interrogate the president of former premier Imran Khan’s party for a week to determine whether he was involved in corruption. Tuesday’s development comes a day after the National Accountability Bureau arrested Pervez Elahi shortly after he was released from prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. His brief release came at the expiry of his one-month detention under a law that allows the government to arrest any suspect for ensuring law and order. Elahi is the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, of which imprisoned Khan is the chairman.

