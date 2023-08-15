Opera Philadelphia head to retire, and postpone 2023-24 production to save money

NEW YORK (AP) — David Devan will retire next spring as head of Opera Philadelphia following 13 years as general director and has postponed one of this season’s productions to balance the company’s budget. In addition, music director Corrado Rovaris was given a three-year contract extension through 2026-27. Opera Philadelphia made the announcements ahead of its 2023-24 opening night on Sept. 21, the pandemic-delayed world premiere of Rene Orth’s “10 Days in a Madhouse.” Devan turned 60 in January. He has been with the company since 2006 and headed it since 2011.

