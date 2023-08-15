Migrant boat sinks off Tunisian coast, leaving 5 dead and 7 missing

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A migrant boat has sunk off Tunisia’s port city of Sfax, leaving five people dead and seven others missing. The dead included a child. Sfax is the starting point for most attempts to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Italy. A Sfax court spokesperson said 23 people were rescued out of 35 people onboard. A number of boats have capsized, shipwrecked or otherwise been in distress in recent days off the North African coast and near Italian shores. Tens of thousands of migrants have tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea this year hoping to reach Europe.

