Man charged in connection with several bombings in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was part of an unrealized plan to set off a bomb at a Pennsylvania music festival has been charged with involvement in the detonation of at least four other explosive devices. Federal and local agents searched the Bethlehem home of 53-year-old Robert Bowen Jr. this month. They say they found bomb-making materials, grenades, drugs and a homemade gun. The raid came a day after authorities learned Bowen was involved in a plan to detonate a bomb at Musikfest in the Bethlehem area. The event concluded Sunday without incident. Bowen or an attorney could not be reached for comment.

