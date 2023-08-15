Georgia tribunal rejects recommendation to fire teacher over controversial book

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A trio of retired educators has rejected a suburban Atlanta school district’s recommendation to fire a teacher who was removed from the classroom after she was accused of improperly reading a book on gender fluidity to her fifth-grade class. Monday’s move paves the way for Due West Elementary teacher Katie Rinderle to keep her job. But the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Cobb County School Board has the final decision. The panel reached its decision after a two-day hearing last week on whether Rinderle should be fired for reading the picture book “My Shadow is Purple” by Scott Stuart. The case comes amid a nationwide conservative backlash to books and teaching about LGBTQ+ subjects in school.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.