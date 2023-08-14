Northwestern sued again over troubled athletics program. This time it’s the baseball program

CHICAGO (AP) — Three former Northwestern baseball staffers filed a lawsuit against the university alleging their contracts were discontinued as retaliation for reporting misconduct in the program. Northwestern now faces more than a dozen lawsuits for hazing, racism and bullying in its athletics program. The complaint alleges Foster created a toxic environment rife with bullying and derogatory abuse, including racist and sexist remarks. Foster was fired July 13 amid allegations of verbally abusive behavior, three days after football coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed because of a hazing scandal.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.