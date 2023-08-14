Northwestern sued again over troubled athletics program. This time it’s the baseball program
By CLAIRE SAVAGE
Associated Press/Report for America
CHICAGO (AP) — Three former Northwestern baseball staffers filed a lawsuit against the university alleging their contracts were discontinued as retaliation for reporting misconduct in the program. Northwestern now faces more than a dozen lawsuits for hazing, racism and bullying in its athletics program. The complaint alleges Foster created a toxic environment rife with bullying and derogatory abuse, including racist and sexist remarks. Foster was fired July 13 amid allegations of verbally abusive behavior, three days after football coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed because of a hazing scandal.