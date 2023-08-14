NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India’s economy will be among the top three in the world within five years. He made the claim on Tuesday as he marked 76 years of independence from British rule. Wearing a flowing, multi-colored turban, Modi addressed the country from New Delhi’s 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort. He said his government had lifted over 130 million people out of poverty and that India’s growing prosperity was an opportunity for the world. The prime minister also highlighted India’s rise on the global stage and said all eyes would be on the country as it hosts the G-20 Summit next month. He also appealed for peace in a remote state where months of ethnic violence has killed over 150 people.

