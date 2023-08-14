How the Georgia indictment against Donald Trump may be the biggest yet and other case takeaways
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
The fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump may be the most sweeping yet. The 98-page document approved by a Fulton County Grand Jury on Monday charges Trump and 18 other defendants with taking part in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election. That makes it even wider-ranging than the federal indictment for similar activities earlier this month. Like that federal indictment, this one is likely to be challenged by Trump’s legal team as a violation of his First Amendment rights. Procedural problems on Monday gave Trump an opening to challenge the indictment as politically-motivated. But his legal bills are mounting.