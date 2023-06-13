Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Pakistan’s army and civil authorities are planning to evacuate 80,000 people to safety along the country’s southern coast, and thousands in neighboring India have sought shelter ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy. It’s forecast to slam ashore in the densely populated region on Thursday. The cyclone is likely the most powerful to hit western India and Pakistan since 2021, and follows devastating floods that ravaged Pakistan last year, leaving 1,739 people dead and causing $30 billion in losses. Biparjoy is packing maximum sustained winds of 111 mph. It’s projected to hit land near Jakhau port in the Kutch district of Gujarat. All ports, including two of India’s largest, Mundra and Kandla, have been shut down as a precaution.

By SIBI ARASU and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

